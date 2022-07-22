Platform Technology Partners Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Platform Technology Partners raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $654,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,445 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,206,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $461,694,000 after purchasing an additional 578,168 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,243,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $314,263,000 after purchasing an additional 498,045 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,784,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen set a $205.00 target price on Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $2.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.81. 30,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,410,857. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.35 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $124.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

