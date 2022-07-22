Platform Technology Partners Has $504,000 Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Platform Technology Partners trimmed its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,146,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,291,000 after purchasing an additional 550,705 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 180,861.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 488,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,425,000 after purchasing an additional 488,327 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8,470.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 444,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,241,000 after purchasing an additional 439,713 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7,810.8% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 372,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,243,000 after buying an additional 367,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,808,000.

LMBS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.36. 482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,814. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $47.92 and a one year high of $50.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.97.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

