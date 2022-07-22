Platform Technology Partners Increases Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Platform Technology Partners grew its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,249 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.4% of Platform Technology Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 62,537 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,034,000 after purchasing an additional 10,220 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 131,496 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,228,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 4,849 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock traded down $10.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.99. 549,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,652,590. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $468.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.88.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,525.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,504 shares of company stock worth $9,040,633 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $273.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.60.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

