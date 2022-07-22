Platform Technology Partners Increases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,769 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Walmart were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.96.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072 in the last three months. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.35. The stock had a trading volume of 49,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,708,721. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.17. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $365.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

