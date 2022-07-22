Platform Technology Partners Purchases 126 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 41.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $763,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in S&P Global by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,797,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $401.00 to $398.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.57.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $363.44. 30,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,864,066. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $377.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $123.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.03. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.87 and a 52 week high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.11). S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 24.53%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

