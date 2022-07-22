Platform Technology Partners Purchases 7,826 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Platform Technology Partners increased its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,826 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners owned approximately 0.48% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMHI. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 750.0% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $204,000.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FMHI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.41. 58,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,861. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $56.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.93.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%.

