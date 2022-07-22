Platform Technology Partners Raises Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Clorox were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,329,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clorox

In other Clorox news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,378. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clorox Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CLX traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.24. 10,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,974. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $191.75.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.50.

Clorox Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

