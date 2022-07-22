Platform Technology Partners Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Platform Technology Partners lowered its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Platform Technology Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 310.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.83. 21,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,357,263. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.63 and a 12 month high of $115.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.12.

