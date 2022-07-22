Platform Technology Partners Sells 1,068 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Platform Technology Partners cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,246 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Comcast were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,958,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,673 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after acquiring an additional 12,642,202 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 84,666,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,261,248,000 after buying an additional 958,091 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,539,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,992,896,000 after buying an additional 2,575,372 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,507,025,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.22.

Comcast Stock Up 1.4 %

Comcast stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.87. The company had a trading volume of 326,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,241,476. The stock has a market cap of $194.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $37.56 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.11 and a 200 day moving average of $44.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.