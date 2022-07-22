Platform Technology Partners Sells 398 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Platform Technology Partners reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 0.9% of Platform Technology Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,907,158. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.