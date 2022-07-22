Platform Technology Partners Sells 398 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Platform Technology Partners decreased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 0.9% of Platform Technology Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.1% in the first quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 174,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,775,000 after purchasing an additional 28,051 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.2% in the first quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 341,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,925,000 after buying an additional 13,807 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.9% in the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 758,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,403,000 after buying an additional 125,900 shares during the period. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.0% in the first quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.3 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.85. The stock had a trading volume of 220,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,907,158. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $80.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Articles

