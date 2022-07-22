Platform Technology Partners Sells 60,733 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Platform Technology Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 60,733 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,490,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $728,277,000 after buying an additional 16,346,887 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,729,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $540,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,732 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 58,239,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $479,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,409,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $274,958,000 after purchasing an additional 17,125,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,857,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $179,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 26,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,677,646.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

NYSE ET traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,023,298. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.91. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $12.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.50.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

