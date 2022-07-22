Playcent (PCNT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $25,305.00

Playcent (PCNT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. In the last seven days, Playcent has traded up 23.6% against the dollar. One Playcent coin can now be bought for about $0.0147 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Playcent has a market cap of $425,018.47 and approximately $25,305.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Playcent alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,643.20 or 0.99991734 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00006416 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Playcent Coin Profile

Playcent (CRYPTO:PCNT) is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,965,236 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal.

Buying and Selling Playcent

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Playcent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playcent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.