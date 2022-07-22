Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SVB Leerink

Stock analysts at SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 69.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PLRX. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $35.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Pliant Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.14.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLRX opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. Pliant Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $27.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.00.

Insider Activity

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.01). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.97% and a negative net margin of 1,542.15%. The company had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. Equities analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,642.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 78.1% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

About Pliant Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

