Polarean Imaging (LON:POLX) Shares Up 5.7%

Polarean Imaging plc (LON:POLX – Get Rating) shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 46 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 46 ($0.55). 233,644 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 307,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43.50 ($0.52).

Polarean Imaging Stock Down 4.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 47.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 52.98. The company has a quick ratio of 14.71, a current ratio of 15.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of £91.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67.

Polarean Imaging Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Polarean Imaging plc operates as a medical drug-device combination company serving the medical imaging market in the United States, Canada, Germany, and the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development and commercialization of gas polarizer devices and ancillary instruments. It develops equipment that enables existing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems to achieve a level of pulmonary functional imaging and specializes in the use of hyperpolarized xenon gas (129Xe) as an imaging agent to visualize ventilation and gas exchange regionally in the smallest airways of the lungs, the tissue barrier between the lung and the bloodstream, and in the pulmonary vasculature; and a novel diagnostic approach.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Polarean Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polarean Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.