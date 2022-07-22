Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.90

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.90 and last traded at $8.91, with a volume of 2903150 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.56.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Trading Down 6.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.65.

Institutional Trading of Polestar Automotive Holding UK

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $410,000. Vazirani Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the fourth quarter worth $3,951,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the fourth quarter worth $498,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. 29.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

