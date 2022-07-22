Polkastarter (POLS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $10.15 Million

Polkastarter (POLS) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Polkastarter has a market cap of $60.76 million and approximately $10.15 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkastarter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00002674 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polkastarter has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,008.31 or 0.99977644 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00006212 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003767 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polkastarter Coin Profile

Polkastarter is a coin. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,721,432 coins. Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polkastarter’s official website is www.polkastarter.com/token.

Buying and Selling Polkastarter

According to CryptoCompare, “POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkastarter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkastarter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkastarter using one of the exchanges listed above.

