Polker Price Tops $0.0073 on Exchanges (PKR)

Polker (PKR) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. In the last seven days, Polker has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Polker has a total market cap of $837,040.81 and approximately $296,947.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polker coin can currently be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004342 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001568 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015821 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001795 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00032698 BTC.
Polker Coin Profile
Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 114,682,924 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR.
Buying and Selling Polker
