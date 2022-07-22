Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $18.38-$19.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.89. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $356.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $377.64 and a 200-day moving average of $424.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Pool has a 12 month low of $324.14 and a 12 month high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 69.76% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pool will post 18.54 EPS for the current year.

Pool Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on POOL shares. TheStreet raised Pool from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Longbow Research upgraded Pool from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Pool in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a buy rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $479.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pool

In other news, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares in the company, valued at $23,931,221. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Martha S. Gervasi acquired 300 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $391.86 per share, with a total value of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 808 shares in the company, valued at $316,622.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,931,221. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pool

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in shares of Pool in the first quarter worth $32,873,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 176.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 83,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,144,000 after acquiring an additional 53,013 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Pool by 37.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 67,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,700,000 after buying an additional 18,326 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Pool by 21.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 98,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,546,000 after buying an additional 17,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Pool by 92.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,398,000 after buying an additional 15,240 shares in the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

