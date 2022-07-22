PowerPool (CVP) Market Cap Reaches $16.25 Million

PowerPool (CVP) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 21st. One PowerPool coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001762 BTC on popular exchanges. PowerPool has a market cap of $16.25 million and approximately $3.89 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PowerPool has traded up 19.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,256.25 or 1.00065619 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00006897 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004303 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

PowerPool Coin Profile

PowerPool is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,693,203 coins. PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance. PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp. PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp.

PowerPool Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PowerPool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PowerPool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

