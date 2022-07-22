PowerPool (CVP) Price Up 15.7% Over Last Week

PowerPool (CVP) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One PowerPool coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001708 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PowerPool has traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar. PowerPool has a market cap of $15.41 million and $3.36 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PowerPool Coin Profile

CVP is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,693,203 coins. The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp. PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp. The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance.

Buying and Selling PowerPool

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PowerPool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PowerPool using one of the exchanges listed above.

