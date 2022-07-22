PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $122.95, but opened at $131.22. PPG Industries shares last traded at $128.16, with a volume of 11,366 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PPG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.70.

PPG Industries Stock Up 4.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 157.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

