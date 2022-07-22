PRCY Coin (PRCY) Price Down 25.4% Over Last Week

PRCY Coin (PRCY) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. During the last seven days, PRCY Coin has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar. PRCY Coin has a market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $146,843.00 worth of PRCY Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRCY Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000395 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.61 or 0.00391258 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001584 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00015161 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001730 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00032479 BTC.
PRCY Coin Coin Profile
PRCY Coin’s total supply is 60,734,889 coins and its circulating supply is 8,479,255 coins. The Reddit community for PRCY Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PRCYCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PRCY Coin’s official Twitter account is @prcycoin.
Buying and Selling PRCY Coin
