Precigen (NYSE:PGEN) Trading 9.1% Higher

Precigen, Inc. (NYSE:PGEN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.99 and last traded at $1.91. 1,937,276 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 1,659,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Precigen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Precigen alerts:

Precigen Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.42.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen ( NYSE:PGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 million.

(Get Rating)

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies. In addition, the company offers UltraVector platform that incorporates advanced DNA construction technologies and computational models to design and assemble genetic components into complex gene expression programs; mbIL15, a gene that enhances functional characteristics of immune cells; Sleeping Beauty, a non-viral transposon/transposase system; AttSite recombinases, which breaks and rejoins DNA at specific sequences; AdenoVerse technology platform, a library of engineered adenovector serotypes; and L.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.