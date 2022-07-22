Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target Lowered to $153.00 at UBS Group

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at UBS Group to $153.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PG. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.53.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.02. 5,284,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,916,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.74 and its 200-day moving average is $152.33. The company has a market capitalization of $343.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $4,884,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,347,910.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,014 shares of company stock valued at $5,184,102 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $3,726,603,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $1,231,791,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15,150.1% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,075,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048,566 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14,217.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,415,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392,030 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 330.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,372,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

