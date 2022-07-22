Project Inverse (XIV) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $159,162.00

Project Inverse (XIV) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. One Project Inverse coin can now be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. Project Inverse has a total market cap of $332,618.07 and approximately $159,162.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015591 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00033135 BTC.

About Project Inverse

Project Inverse’s total supply is 46,972,302 coins and its circulating supply is 34,483,498 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject.

Buying and Selling Project Inverse

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using U.S. dollars.

