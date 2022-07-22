ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) Shares Purchased by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 6.8% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 873.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 40,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 25,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IGHG opened at $69.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.49. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a one year low of $75.13 and a one year high of $78.88.

