ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:TDV) Stock Price Up 1.4%

ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:TDV – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $57.86 and last traded at $57.86. Approximately 4,142 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $57.04.
ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 1.4 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.27.
