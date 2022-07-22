PUTinCoin (PUT) Hits 1-Day Volume of $433.00

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. During the last week, PUTinCoin has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. PUTinCoin has a market cap of $1.26 million and $433.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PUTinCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,062.66 or 1.00122203 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00045751 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00023402 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004324 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PUTinCoin Coin Profile

PUTinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official website for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org. The official message board for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org/forum. The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PUTinCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUTinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PUTinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

