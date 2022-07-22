Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG) Issued By Raymond James

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2022

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFGGet Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for West Fraser Timber in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $10.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $10.29. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for West Fraser Timber’s current full-year earnings is $14.44 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for West Fraser Timber’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $34.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $21.61 EPS.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFGGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$12.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$12.63 by C$0.35. The firm had revenue of C$3.94 billion during the quarter.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WFG. TD Securities cut shares of West Fraser Timber to a “buy” rating and set a C$105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$146.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$147.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$147.20.

West Fraser Timber Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at C$126.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.31 billion and a PE ratio of 3.20. West Fraser Timber has a 52-week low of C$85.15 and a 52-week high of C$132.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$108.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$112.84.

West Fraser Timber Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.15%.

About West Fraser Timber

(Get Rating)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG)

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.