Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG) Issued By Raymond James

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for West Fraser Timber in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $10.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $10.29. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for West Fraser Timber’s current full-year earnings is $14.44 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for West Fraser Timber’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $34.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $21.61 EPS.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$12.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$12.63 by C$0.35. The firm had revenue of C$3.94 billion during the quarter.

West Fraser Timber Stock Down 3.6 %

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WFG. TD Securities cut shares of West Fraser Timber to a “buy” rating and set a C$105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$146.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$147.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$147.20.

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at C$126.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.31 billion and a PE ratio of 3.20. West Fraser Timber has a 52-week low of C$85.15 and a 52-week high of C$132.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$108.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$112.84.

West Fraser Timber Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.15%.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

