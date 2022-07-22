Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Lifted by B. Riley

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Atlas in a report issued on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Atlas’ current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Atlas’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Get Atlas alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ATCO. TheStreet lowered Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Atlas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Atlas from $14.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atlas in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

Atlas Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:ATCO opened at $11.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average of $13.37. Atlas has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $16.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $408.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.17 million. Atlas had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 13.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Atlas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Atlas by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in Atlas by 10.8% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Atlas by 1.1% in the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 121,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in Atlas by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 42,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Atlas by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atlas

(Get Rating)

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.