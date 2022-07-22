Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Boosted by Analyst

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Enthusiast Gaming in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for Enthusiast Gaming’s current full-year earnings is ($0.27) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $37.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.53 million. Enthusiast Gaming had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 26.65%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Enthusiast Gaming from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Enthusiast Gaming from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

EGLX opened at $1.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36. Enthusiast Gaming has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Enthusiast Gaming by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers in YouTube and Twitch.

