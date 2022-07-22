Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Issued By Wedbush

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comerica in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.27. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Comerica’s current full-year earnings is $8.14 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.48 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CMA. Citigroup cut their price target on Comerica from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Comerica from $100.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.25.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $79.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Comerica has a 1-year low of $63.22 and a 1-year high of $102.09. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 30.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Comerica by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Comerica by 292.3% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.71%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

