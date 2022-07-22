Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Murphy Oil Co. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a report issued on Tuesday, July 19th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.91. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil’s current full-year earnings is $5.61 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.08 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.81 EPS.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $552.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.40 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 4.06%. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MUR. Mizuho cut their target price on Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NYSE MUR opened at $30.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.17 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $18.83 and a 52 week high of $45.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy Oil

In other Murphy Oil news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $9,688,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,079,431.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP E Ted Botner sold 10,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $455,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $9,688,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,664 shares in the company, valued at $35,079,431.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,498 shares of company stock valued at $12,204,359 in the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Murphy Oil

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MUR. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 857.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

