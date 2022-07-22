Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Ovintiv Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.16. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $9.47 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 60.01% and a net margin of 9.86%.

Ovintiv Trading Down 2.3 %

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ovintiv from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Ovintiv from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Ovintiv from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.56.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $45.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 3.13. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $63.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.92.

Institutional Trading of Ovintiv

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at $753,000. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at $3,535,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 5.2% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 10.8% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,264,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,053,000 after purchasing an additional 220,987 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ovintiv

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $32,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,734.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $32,054.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,734.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,509 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

