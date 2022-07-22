Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Raised by Analyst

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of iRhythm Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.81) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.82). The consensus estimate for iRhythm Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($3.26) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup lowered iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down previously from $183.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.67.

IRTC stock opened at $152.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.66. iRhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $169.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.17 and a beta of 1.34.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.26. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.55% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The company had revenue of $92.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. iRhythm Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 380.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,294,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $2,439,000. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $4,884,000. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 10,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $1,154,649.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,562.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Merz Cathleen Noel Bairey sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.76, for a total transaction of $55,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,229.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Devine sold 10,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $1,154,649.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,392,562.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,009. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

