Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Lowered by B. Riley (NYSE:ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report issued on Thursday, July 21st. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ARMOUR Residential REIT’s current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for ARMOUR Residential REIT’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Performance

Shares of ARR opened at $7.18 on Friday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $11.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.03.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 128.09% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.71%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is -74.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. 51.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

