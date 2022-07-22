Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Lowered by Analyst

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the casino operator will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Las Vegas Sands’ current full-year earnings is ($0.82) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.40 million. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $42.00 target price on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.38.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $39.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.74. The company has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.24. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $48.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

