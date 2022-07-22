QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) 1-Day Volume Reaches $6,683.00

QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. QuadrantProtocol has a market cap of $4.85 million and approximately $6,683.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuadrantProtocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded up 29.2% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,447.42 or 1.00003998 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004273 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00006585 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003892 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004264 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
About QuadrantProtocol
QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) is a coin. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,437,335 coins. QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant. The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com.
