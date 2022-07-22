QUAI DAO Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $75,805.00 (QUAI)

QUAI DAO (QUAI) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One QUAI DAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. QUAI DAO has a total market capitalization of $174,909.61 and approximately $75,805.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, QUAI DAO has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004294 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00015850 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00032372 BTC.

QUAI DAO Profile

QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO. QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL.

QUAI DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUAI DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUAI DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUAI DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

