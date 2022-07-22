QUAI DAO Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $75,805.00 (QUAI)

QUAI DAO (QUAI) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One QUAI DAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. QUAI DAO has a total market capitalization of $174,909.61 and approximately $75,805.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, QUAI DAO has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004294 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001549 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00015850 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001775 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00032372 BTC.
QUAI DAO Profile
QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO. QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL.
QUAI DAO Coin Trading
