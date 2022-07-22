QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,535 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,724 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,870 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 294,962 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $53,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen set a $185.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday. Edward Jones raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.92.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $154.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $173.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $193.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.