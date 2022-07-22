Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Trading Down 6.2%

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.08. Approximately 3,193 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 335,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Quanterix from $60.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Quanterix from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Quanterix from $60.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Quanterix Trading Down 10.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.65. The firm has a market cap of $640.76 million, a P/E ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Quanterix ( NASDAQ:QTRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.18. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 58.23% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $29.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.62 million. Analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTRX. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in Quanterix by 81.9% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,248,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,444,000 after buying an additional 562,047 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Quanterix by 73.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,026,000 after buying an additional 464,139 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Quanterix by 56.1% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,152,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,656,000 after buying an additional 414,442 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Quanterix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,192,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Quanterix by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,050,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,557,000 after buying an additional 249,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

