Quark Reaches Market Capitalization of $978,922.61 (QRK)

Quark (QRK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Over the last week, Quark has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. Quark has a market capitalization of $978,922.61 and $88,285.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quark coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006812 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Quark

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 280,713,635 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc. The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info.

Buying and Selling Quark

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

