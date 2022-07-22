Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $326.93

Quartix Technologies Plc (LON:QTX) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 326.93 ($3.91) and traded as high as GBX 336.50 ($4.02). Quartix Technologies shares last traded at GBX 326 ($3.90), with a volume of 14,193 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £161.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,340.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 326.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 356.

Quartix Technologies Plc engages in the design, development, marketing, and delivery of vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the United States, and the European Territories. The company offers vehicle tracking system for businesses, such as real-time vehicle tracking; driver timesheet report; driver behavior report; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; vehicle tracking alerts; customized tracking; and fleet management solutions and services.

