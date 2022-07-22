Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) PT Lowered to $160.00

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Mizuho from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.25.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $134.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.38. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $125.33 and a one year high of $174.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total transaction of $7,083,041.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,183.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total transaction of $7,083,041.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,183.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $39,571,008.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,916,799.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 335,012 shares of company stock valued at $46,920,991. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.