Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.55-$9.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.50 billion-$9.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.42 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.25.

Quest Diagnostics stock traded down $3.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.01. 10,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $125.33 and a fifty-two week high of $174.16. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.38.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.20. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.58%.

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $39,571,008.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,916,799.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $39,571,008.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,916,799.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total transaction of $7,083,041.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,224 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,183.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 335,012 shares of company stock valued at $46,920,991 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 18.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 41,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after buying an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 32.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 124,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,136,000 after buying an additional 30,586 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 12.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 22.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 156,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,429,000 after buying an additional 28,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $8,094,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

