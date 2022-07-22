Radicle (RAD) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3.94 Million

Radicle (RAD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Radicle has a total market capitalization of $56.29 million and $3.94 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Radicle has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar. One Radicle coin can now be bought for about $1.83 or 0.00007934 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,015.35 or 0.99994979 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004345 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00006212 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003793 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
Radicle Profile
Radicle is a coin. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 30,824,463 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle.
Radicle Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radicle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radicle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
