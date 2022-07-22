Rage Fan Price Hits $0.0021 on Major Exchanges (RAGE)

Rage Fan (RAGE) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. During the last week, Rage Fan has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rage Fan coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rage Fan has a total market capitalization of $118,747.40 and approximately $13,845.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004398 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001578 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00015984 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001824 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00032237 BTC.
Rage Fan Profile
Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial.
