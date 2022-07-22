Raise Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $491.00 (RAISE)

Raise (RAISE) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Raise coin can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Raise has a market capitalization of $49,914.70 and $491.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Raise has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Raise Coin Profile

Raise is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official website is herotoken.io. Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken. Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO.

Buying and Selling Raise

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

