Rally (RLY) Trading Down 0.4% This Week

Rally (RLY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Rally has a market capitalization of $120.09 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rally coin can now be purchased for about $0.0412 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rally has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00016072 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00032399 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,911,291,639 coins. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp. The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com.

Rally Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

